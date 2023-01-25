All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Jennifer Michelle Wise. Wise is a 37-year-old white female, who stands at five feet and four inches and weighs 130 pounds. She is frequently seen around West Monroe.

Photo courtesy of Union Parish Sheriff’s office

Wise is wanted by authorities for outstanding felony warrants for the Distribution of Schedule II and III Narcotics. If you have any information on the location of Wise, you are urged to contact (318) 368-3124.