UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance locating John Dirk Dungan. Dungan is a 57-year-old white man that stands five feet and one inch tall weighing 215 pounds. He is frequently around the Bastrop and Delhi areas.

Photo courtesy of Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

Dungan is wanted for his outstanding warrant for Home Improvement Fraud. If you have any information regarding the location of Dungan, you are urged to call (318) 368-3124.