UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance locating Marcus Jearrell Ford. Ford is described as a 39-year-old white male, standing at six feet four inches tall and weighing 270 pounds. He is frequently around the Monroe and West Monroe area.

Photo courtesy of Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

Ford is wanted for an outstanding felony warrant for Cruelty to Juveniles. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this subject, please call (318) 368-3124. Anonymous tips are also accepted on their mobile app.