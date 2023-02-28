All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Tyrone Lavelle Singleton and Willie Preston Singleton. Tyrone is a 40-year-old black male who stands at six feet 1 inch and weighs 260 pounds, and Willie is a 33-year-old black male who stands at five feet 11 inches and weighs 207 pounds.

Photo courtesy of Union Parish Sheriff’s office

Both are frequently seen around Spearville, Junction City, and Bernice areas. Tyrone is wanted by authorities for a felony warrant for Attempted Second Degree Murder and Willie has a felony warrant for Hit and Run 6 Counts. If you have any information on the location of Tyrone and Willie, you are urged to contact (318) 368-3124.