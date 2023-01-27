All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Jordan Andrew Copeland. Copeland is a 22-year-old white man who stands at five feet two inches and weighs 130 pounds. He is frequently seen around the Downsville area.

Photo courtesy of Union Parish Sheriff’s office

Copeland is wanted by authorities for outstanding felony warrants for Simple Burglary and Felony Theft. If you have any information on the location of Copeland, you are urged to contact (318) 368-3124.