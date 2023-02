UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 41-year-old Wesley Dewayne Arnold. Arnold is described as a white man standing five feet and eight inches and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He is known to be frequent in the Spearsville and West Monroe areas.

Arnold is wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support if you know the whereabouts of Arnold, contact deputies at 318-368-3124.