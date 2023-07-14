All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 25-year-old Eric Brandon Stricklin who is wanted for three counts of Second-Degree Domestic Battery, two counts of Aggravated Domestic Battery, False Imprisonment, Second-Degree Rape, and Human Trafficking. Stricklin is described as a White male who stands at five feet and 11 inches and weighs approximately 251 pounds.

According to deputies, Stricklin is known to be frequent in the West Sterlington area. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this person, please call (318) 368-3124.