BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD)— It’s been a little more than two years since a Bastrop woman mysteriously disappeared. Her mother says rumors have circulated that her daughter was located, but she says that’s not true and wants everyone to know her daughter is still missing.

“Everybody thinks my daughter has been found. My daughter hasn’t been found. It hurts me so bad. Sometimes I can’t sleep”, said Mary Lunford.

Twenty-nine-year-old Tabitha Queen was reported missing on May 10, 2021.

“My daughter was a loving person. She loved people. She loved to smile. Even if you made her mad, she still smiled”, Tabitha’s mother explained.

Mary says the last time she spoke to her daughter was on Mother’s Day, 2021.

“I knew something was wrong. I can tell in her voice. You know as a parent, you can tell something is wrong with your child”, she added.

During that phone call, Tabitha told her mother she couldn’t speak at the moment.

“I said, what do you mean you can’t talk? Usually when she tells me ‘I can’t talk, I’ll call you right back’, she’ll call me right back. But this time, I just felt something. My heart just dropped when she told me that, and I heard the man in the background. He was fussing but I couldn’t understand what he was saying”, Mary stated.

This is a photo of Tabitha Queen. She was last seen in Bastrop, La. in May 2021.

Mary says her daughter didn’t want her to be alarmed, so Tabitha hung up the phone. She exclaimed, “I kept calling her. I never did give up. I knew she was in trouble. I knew she was in trouble”.

Mary called the Bastrop Police Department and then reported the incident. Then she drove from Texas to Louisiana to check on her daughter. Community-led searches were held, but still, there was no sign of Tabitha.

Mary says she has requested the FBI take over her daughter’s case, but that has yet to happen.

“They say it’s not an FBI case. Yes, it is!”, she exclaimed.

Surveillance footage was released by Bastrop PD almost a month after Tabitha went missing. The footage shows her car being driven. Then, the car is parked between two buildings on West Pine Street. After about 12 seconds, the driver, a Black male exits the vehicle and walks away, heading east on West Pine.

Mary said she was told several people called Bastrop PD to identify the person of interest, but they needed more.

“The police department told me it was just rumors and they needed more evidence”, she said.

Tabitha’s mother said calls regularly but there are no new developments in the case. She’s asking anyone who knows something to speak up.

The only thing I want people to do is, if they know something, what happened to my daughter, just please go to the police department. It’s going on three years. We don’t have no type of closure. This is hurting my family. It’s hurting these kids. Mary Lunford, the mother of Tabitha Queen, missing since May 10, 2021.

KTVE/KARD did reach out to the Bastrop Police Department for comment, but we’ve not heard back at this time.

If you know anything about the disappearance of Tabitha Queen, call Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH.