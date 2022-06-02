MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, FOX 14’s Chelsea Monae highlights a crime that left one person dead and law enforcement looking for a killer. On April, 15, 2022, a drive-by shooting took place in Monroe that took the life of a 17-year-old. Now authorities are searching for a suspect and he’s wanted for murder.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched to the 200 block of Blackwood Drive in Monroe, in reference to the shooting. When deputies arrived, they found the teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later was pronounced dead due to his injuries.,

Authorities say the events leading up to the shooting are still under investigation and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH or your local law enforcement agency.