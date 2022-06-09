CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae focuses on a crime that left two people dead, a family seeking justices and authorities searching for the person responsible for their death.

On April 19, 2020, first responders were dispatched to a shooting in the 500 block of Richard Linder Road in Calhoun at approximately 6:30 PM. When they arrived, the found 21-year-old Amanda Aldridge and her unborn daughter dead at the scene.

According to authorities, investigators interviewed several people at that time, followed many leads, but were never able to make an arrest.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH or your local law enforcement agency. Even the smallest details can help in this case.