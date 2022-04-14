MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae highlights a suspect wanted by authorities for a deadly shooting that happened near a popular nightclub in town.

On April 2, 2022, just after 2 a.m., shots were fired outside Club Sippers in Monroe. Five people were shot, one person died and the alleged shooter is still wanted by police.

Authorities are searching for Stantavious Cloman, who they say is responsible for the shooting that left one person dead and injured four others. The investigation into the shooting revealed a large fight had taken place inside the club and continued outside into the parking lot where Cloman began shooting.

Randarius Golden, who was involved in the altercation was shot. He was also armed and shot back at Cloman, injuring him as well; but Golden later died from his injuries.

Cloman is wanted on the following charges:

3 counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Domestic Violence

1 count of Second-Degree Murder

If you believe you have seen or know the whereabouts of Cloman, contact Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH or your local law enforcement agency. Any tip submitted to Crime Stoppers will always remain anonymous.