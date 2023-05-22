CALHOUN COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— In April of 2023, an El Dorado man was found dead in Calhoun County. His death was ruled a homicide. At this time a suspect still has not been identified and detectives’ only lead is a pick-up truck possibly connected to the case.

George Haynes, 62, of El Dorado was identified as the victim on April 16. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information on the vehicle believed to be related to the investigation. It is described as a gray 1996 Dodge Ram, with Arkansas license plate number AHR-19M.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of this vehicle or has any information, contact deputies at 870-798-2323.