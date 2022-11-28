MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— A shooting just outside a popular liquor store in Monroe left one person dead in September 2021. No arrests have been made, leaving the family longing for answers and a murderer on the loose.

It happened on September 4th in the 1600 block of Winnsboro Rd., taking the life of 34-year-old Rodrecas Mcneal. The family says over 100 people were present at the time of the shooting that also injured three other people, and says they will not stop looking for answers.

“We as a family have never been in a position like this. We just want justice. King was not a killer. Whatever he did; he didn’t kill anybody. Whoever he was with had to love him. He hadn’t gone anywhere without the love being around here. One of the last things he told me; he said, ‘big bro, I know you’re gonna be a good dad, but I don’t know if you’re gonna be a fun dad. So they’re gonna stick with me”, says his brother Rodrico Mcneal.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH.