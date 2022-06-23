MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Authorities are continuing their search for a suspect responsible for a shooting that happened at an apartment complex in Monroe that injured two people.

On April 1, 2022, shortly after 1:30 AM, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting at Shadow Hawk Apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two victims inside an apartment suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Their initial investigation revealed the two victims were asleep when the suspect or suspects fired several rounds into the building. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH or the Monroe Police Department.