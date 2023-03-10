RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— On March 7, 2023, authorities were dispatched to two separate shootings in Ruston leaving one woman dead and another man injured. The investigations are ongoing. So far, a suspect has been identified in one of those shootings and he is wanted for murder.

According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, Donovan Hart, 18, armed, dangerous, and a suspect in the shooting that happened on Greene Lane, which claimed the life of 38-year-old Latonia Moore. No additional details are available at this time.

Anyone with information on this case or who knows the whereabouts of Hart is asked to notify Ruston/Lincoln Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-255-1111.

Law Enforcement agencies are also seeking information on the Peachland Mobile Home Park shooting that left one man injured. We will continue to follow these stories and provide updates as they become available.