MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— There’s nothing like a night out on the town in Louisiana, but on April 2, 2022, shots were fired outside a popular nightclub in Monroe. Five people were shot, one person died, and the alleged shooter is still wanted on several felony charges, including murder.

Authorities continue their search for Stanvious Cloman. He is believed to be responsible for the shooting outside Club Sippers. The initial investigation revealed a large fight took place inside the club and continued into the parking lot where Cloman began shooting. Randarius Golden, who was involved in the altercation was shot.

Golden was also armed and shot back at Cloman, injuring him as well; but Golden later died from his injuries.

Have you seen Stantavious Cloman? He is wanted on the following charges: three counts of Attempted-Second-Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Domestic Violence, and one count of Second-Degree Murder.

If you believe you’ve seen Cloman or know his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH.