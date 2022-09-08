OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— On August 28, 2022, a vehicle was reported stolen out of Monroe. Occupants of that vehicle led police on a chase where speeds reached up to 100 MPH. One juvenile suspect was taken into custody, but two are still on the loose.

The West Monroe Police Department received a call stating occupants of a gray four-door car were in a neighborhood to “retaliate” against an unknown incident. Just moments later, WMPD received information about a stolen vehicle out of Monroe that matched the description in the initial complaint.

While patrolling the area, officers spotted that vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects fled, ran red lights, crossed over the Louisville Bridge, entering Monroe. After a four-minute pursuit, the vehicle crashed and three suspects fled on foot.

Monroe PD and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies worked together and were able to take one 14-year-old suspect into custody after being treated at a local hospital for his injuries from the crash. Police are still searching for two more juvenile suspects, only identified as Black males.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH.