WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The weekend of March 5, 2022, kept police busy in the Twin Cities. Several shootings took place that weekend where lives were lost and some injured, including juveniles.

On March 5, shortly after 8 p.m., the West Monroe Police Department responded to shots fired at the Tinseltown movie theatre. When officers arrived, a pool of blood was visible which officers say belonged to a victim who was trying to flee the scene on foot.

Authorities confirmed that the shooting involved Monroe residents associated with gangs, mostly juveniles. Officers learned that two groups of teenagers met a the theatre that night. As they were arguing, one individual opened fire, shooting a juvenile in the ankle.

Both groups fled the scene after the incident. The juvenile victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Detectives say they believe there was only one shooter that night and that person is wanted for Attempted-Second Degree Murder.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH or your local law enforcement agency. Any tip submitted in this case or any other case will always remain anonymous.