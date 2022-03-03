OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— Ricco Ferrand, 19 has been wanted by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office for several months on 20 counts of Simple Burglary.

On February 25, 2022, he was arrested by OPSO deputies. Ferrand stands accused of committing a string of car burglaries in the Sylvan Lakes Subdivision area and Kingfisher Lane in Sterlington.

We spoke with an affected resident Brittany of West Monroe who says “I didn’t even realize my car had been broken into, but the cop came and knocked on our door. It looked like there were things on my seat and someone had went through my glovebox.” “Definitely keep my car locked every night and not to leave anything valuable inside just in case, ” she added.

Ferrand has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on 20 counts of Simple Burglary and one count of Possession of a Stolen Firearm.