CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Calhoun, Louisiana isn’t your typical scene for a murder, but someone thought otherwise in the spring of 2020. On April 19, Amanda Aldridge, pregnant with her second daughter was shot and found dead in her own home. We’re taking another look at this case to remind you their killer is still out there.

According to authorities, they were dispatched to the victim’s home on Richard Linder Road in Calhoun around 6:30 p.m. that evening. Amanda and the child she was carrying were pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators interviewed several people, and followed many leads, but were never able to make an arrest.

Two years later, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is saying the case remains open and asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH or your local law enforcement agency.

NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae spoke with Jimmie Aldridge, Amanda’s father who says he will not rest until justice is served for his daughter and granddaughter.