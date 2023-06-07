BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In November 2022, a Bastrop man was murdered. His family is still in mourning. He was a son, brother, husband, and father and his killer is still out there.

Dylan Meziere was loved by many and a young man looking forward to a future with his newborn son and the woman he planned to spend the rest of his life with. In an exclusive interview with his mother Teresa Meziere, she tells us what type of person her son was.

“Dylan was a good son. He did not deserve what he got. He had his whole life ahead of him, said Teresa.”

Dylan was shot five times outside of a home on Gibbs Street while holding a one-year-old child. He was there with a friend looking at a truck that was listed for sale in the yar. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died. No arrests have been made in the case and detectives only lead is a silver car possibly connected to the murder. Teresa says her son had a lot of life to live and was excited about becoming a father.

He was so excited about his son, about being a dad, getting married, starting his life. I will never understand why you took my son in the manner that you did. You don’t know what you took from me. And because of the love God has for us and he tells us to love, I cannot hate this person. I want him caught. I want justice done and really in my eyes, there will be no justice for this because there was no reason for it. Teresa Meziere

At the time of Dylan’s murder, his son was only two months old and he’ll never get the chance to know his father. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274.