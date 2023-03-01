All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 45-year-old James “Jamie” Raymond Lightsey. According to deputies, Lightsey is described as a White male who stands at five feet and five inches tall, weighing approximately 155 pounds.

Photo courtesy of the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office

Officials have obtained an arrest warrant for Lightsey for Simple Burglary. If anyone has any information about his current whereabouts, please contact authorities at 318-281-4141.