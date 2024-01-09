CONCORDIA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for 17-year-old Tayshon Holmes, 15-year-old Jashon Jones, and 16-year-old Robert Smith. According to deputies, the suspects escaped a juvenile detention facility in Hinds County, Miss.

The subjects are suspects of carjacking a 2015 Ford Fusion. During the incident, the victim sustained a gunshot wound. Deputies confirmed that the suspects are potentially headed toward Adams County, Miss.

Photo courtesy of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous, and civilians are asked to not approach them. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals should call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752 or dial 911 for Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office