All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

FRANKLIN PARISH, La (KTVE/KARD) — The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in identifying three individuals who have allegedly been using counterfeit money at several sites in Franklin Parish over the past week. A silver Toyota Tacoma with four doors has been seen driven by one female and two males.

Two of the individuals and the truck are pictured. If you recognize these individuals, we ask that you contact the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 435-4505.