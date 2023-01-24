All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 23, 2023, shortly after 11 PM, Farmerville Police received several calls of multiple shots being fired in the areas of East Green Street, Ward Street, Underwood Street, and East Franklin Street. According to police, it is unknown if the suspects were on foot or in a vehicle.

Farmerville Police confirmed that numerous shell casings were found in the streets. If you have any information on the incident, contact authorities at 318-368-226.