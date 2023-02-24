All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is currently searching for Latavius Paschal. Paschal is a 28-year-old black male wanted for felony charges of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Photo courtesy of Farmerville Police Department

Paschal is known to carry a firearm and is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information regarding the location of Paschal, please contact the Farmerville Police Department at (318) 368-2226