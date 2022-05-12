DELHI, La. (KTVE/KARD)–Authorities need your help locating a suspect who they say should considered armed and dangerous. NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae takes us to Delhi, Louisiana for this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted

On April 22, 2022, the Delhi Police Department responded to shots fired at a nearby residence. Multiple people were inside and outside of the home during the attack. No one was injured but police are looking to hold 19-year-old Andre Dawson, who was identified later by witnesses at the scene responsible.

However, authorities believe Dawson wasn’t the only shooter that day. In their investigation of the crime scene, investigators found shell casings from two different caliber firearms. Although the actions leading up to the shooting are unclear, police say there is an ongoing feud between young men in Rayville and Delhi, Louisiana.

So, have you seen Andre Dawson? He is described as a Black Male, 5’5 and 120 pounds. If you believe you have seen or know the whereabouts of Dawson, contact Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH or your local law enforcement agency.

Any tips submitted to Crime Stoppers will always remain anonymous.