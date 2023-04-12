All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 12, 2023, officials of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 28-year-old Brandon Trahern of Vidalia, La. According to deputies, Trahern is wanted for Felony Domestic Abuse Battery.

On March 21, 2023, deputies responded to a location in Vidalia, where they observed a female victim laying in the street, bleeding from her head. During the investigation, deputies learned that the victim was allegedly attacked by Trahern and knocked unconscious.

Photo courtesy of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Authorities have obtained an arrest warrant for Trahern. He is described as standing five feet and six inches, weighing approximately 150 pounds, and having green eyes and brown hair.

If you know the whereabouts of Trahern, contact authorities at 318-336-5231.