MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Investigators with the Monroe Police Department have developed two suspects connected to a shooting that left several people injured and one person dead in July of 2022. Now authorities are asking for your help in identifying those suspects wanted for murder.

Pictured below is a still image taken from surveillance footage attached to the Oak Manor apartment building on the night of the murder.

Suspects wanted for murder of Monroe teen in July 2022

On July 30, 2022, just after 1 a.m., officers responded to the shooting. They learned two suspects approached a group of individuals standing outside the apartments and fired several rounds, striking four people. Two victims survived the gruesome attack, but 18-year-old Jesstavioun Moore died from his injuries,

Do you recognize either of the suspects pictured above? Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH. Remember, tips to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be awarded up to $2,000.