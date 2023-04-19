CALHOUN COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, officials confirmed that the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the area. According to deputies, they are searching for a vehicle that was allegedly involved in the homicide.

Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Department

The vehicle is described as a gray 1996 Dodge Ram and it has a rough exterior. Officials also confirmed that the vehicle may be bearing an Arkansas License Plate number AHR19M.

According to a family member of the victim, the last time that the victim was seen alive was on April 9, 2023. The family member also confirmed that the victim was found by two other of his nieces on April 15, 2023.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of the vehicle, contact deputies at 870-798-2323.