OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)— According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons database, more than 600,000 people go missing each year across the nation. In 2018, the case of a missing West Monroe man turned into a homicide investigation, in which his body was never found.

Donald Atkins was reported missing on September 14, 2018. His sister told the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office she hadn’t seen him since September 2. Deputies later received a tip that identified three people as suspects. The tip alleged Atkins was buried on a property on May Road in West Monroe.

In January 2019, officials searched that property. During the search, cadaver dogs gave alerts that human remains were present. However, high flood waters forced investigators to postpone their search. They picked the search back up in August 2019, but no remains were found.

Officials later received new tips stating Atkins’s body had been moved. Five people were arrested in connection to the disappearance of Atkins, but investigators and the District Attorney lacked sufficient evidence to charge any of the alleged suspects.

Earlier reports indicate varying accounts of what happened that night were given during the investigation. Atkin’s body has never been recovered. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388CASH.