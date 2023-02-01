All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

(01/31/2023): On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department confirmed that Zyheim Tyquin Butcher was arrested for November 29, 2020, double homicide that took place on Rosena Street in Bastrop, La. Butcher was charged with two counts of Second-Degree Homicide.

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 29, 2020, Bastrop Police responded to a shooting at the dead end of Rosena Street in Bastrop, La. Upon arrival, authorities located 20-year-old Lorenz Toston and 20-year-old Jacoby Carter who were deceased in a vehicle.

After an extensive investigation, officers received two Felony arrest warrants in connection to the double homicide. Bastrop Police are currently looking for 20-year-old Zyheim Tyquin Butcher who is described as a Black male standing six feet and one inch.

Photo courtesy of the Bastrop Police Department

Butcher’s last known address is on Ludlum Street and Northwood in Bastrop, La. He is wanted for two counts of Second-Degree Murder.

If you know the whereabouts of Butcher, contact police at 318-281-1322.