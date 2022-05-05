MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Taking a look at this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, FOX 14’s Chelsea Monae highlights a crime that left two people dead and authorities searching for a suspect.

On Sunday, April 3, 2022, shortly after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Desiard Street in Monroe. Upon arrival, the found Joseph Moore and Jaqueline Rice inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. Bothe victims died on the scene.

According to detectives, along with the bodies, they found a large amount of methamphetamine as well as other injectable narcdotics.

As the investigators continue to follow leads, they are asking anyone with information about this case to call Crime Stoppers at 318-3858-CASH or your local law enforcement agency. Any tip submitted in this case or any other case will always remain anonymous.