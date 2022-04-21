MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae focuses on a crime that left one person dead and authorities still searching for a suspect.

On April 8, 2022, 9-1-1 calls were made shortly after 3 p.m. in reference to a male being shot in the 700 block of Dunn Drive in Monroe. When first responders arrived, they found the victim Torrance Davis suffering from a gunshot wound in the abdomen.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition. On April 12, 2022, Davis succumbed to his injuries and passed away. According to police, the events leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH or your local law enforcement agency.