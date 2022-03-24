MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— On Sunday, March 6, 2022, around 1 a.m., a shooting took place on Winsborro Road in Monroe. One person was shot as a result to that shooting. The victim, Frederick Little Jr. was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Two days later he succumbed to his injuries and passed away. To date, no arrest has been made but authorities are following up on the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH or your local law enforcement agency.

Any tip submitted in this case or any other case will always remain anonymous.