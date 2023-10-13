All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department needs the public’s help locating the following individuals:

Elmernekia Oliver

Myeshia Pratt

Latoria Hollins

Dinisha Pratt

Authorities have obtained arrest warrants for the suspects for crimes related to organized retail thefts.

If you have any information regarding these individuals’ involvement in any thefts or know their whereabouts, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318 329-2600.