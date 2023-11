All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officers of the West Monroe Police Department are searching for three unknown female subjects who are accused of entering a local business on October 23, 2023, and shoplifting a large quantity of merchandise. According to police, the subjects allegedly fled the scene in an unknown dark-colored four-door sedan.

Photo courtesy of the West Monroe Police Department

If you know the identities of the female subjects, contact detectives at 318-397-3233.