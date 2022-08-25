RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Having to bury a child is every parent’s worst nightmare. In 2017, Adrienne Green had to bury her only son Nicholas ‘Niko’ Green. It’s been six years since he was murdered and still no clues as to who’s responsible for his death.

Niko was killed on New Year’s Eve in 2016 at his home in Ruston. From Elton, Louisiana, he was a student at Louisiana Tech University and was expected to graduate the following year.



“He never came home. It’s been tough. He was my only son and he was my baby”, says Niko’s mother. During the initial investigation, Niko’s neighbor Sam Bourland told our news crew he thought he heard fireworks. Instead, he walked outside to see police cars and ambulances.



“Bring him out on a stretcher… pumping his heart when he comes out and I knew at that point my boy just died”, said Bourland.

Six years late and still no suspects, no motives, and no answers. “I just don’t understand how there hasn’t been any progress in his case”, Green explains.



“I’m begging. I’m pleading, that somebody if they know anything please call Ruston P.D.”, she added.

Green says she will not stop until the murder of her only son is solved and his killer is in custody. If you have any information on this case, contact the Ruston Police Department at 318-255-4141.