ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 29, 2023, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a report of an Armed Robbery. According to officials, they discovered that three Adams County residents, including a 14-year-old juvenile, were held at gunpoint and robbed of their possessions.

Deputies confirmed with NBC 10 that the primary suspect was identified as 20-year-old Cameron James Brooks. Brooks’ accomplice has been taken into custody.

If you know the whereabouts of Brooks, be sure to contact deputies at 601-442-2752. Brooks is considered armed and dangerous.