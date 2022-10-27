MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— One out of three juvenile suspects remain at large after a successful escape at the Green Oaks Detention Center. Authorities say that’s two down, one to go, and they will continue to work until the remaining escapee is back behind bars.

On October 6, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to the detention center around 9:30 p.m. They learned three maile juveniles escaped the facility. Since the escape, two suspects have been taken into custody, but the search continues for 17-year-old Issavion Webb.

Authorities advise the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and encourage anyone who believes they have seen Webb or know of his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH.