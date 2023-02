All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Police Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Tresean Purdy. According to officials, Purdy is wanted for Second-Degree Homicide and Illegal Discharge of a Weapon.

If you know the whereabouts of Purdy, contact authorities at 318-281-1322.