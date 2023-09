VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are working to find a 17-year-old, who’s wanted for first-degree murder.

Police said Perrion Johnson, 17, is wanted for first-degree murder and drive-by shooting. His last known address was on Main Street in Vicksburg.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts can contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or Vicksburg police at 601-636-2511.