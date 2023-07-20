MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Every parent’s worst nightmare is burying their child. On July 8, 2023, that nightmare became the reality of one local father. His son was gunned down not even a block away from his home and now police are searching for a suspect; wanted for murder.

Rashawn Sims, 16, was a young man with a bright future, already taking college courses at Carroll High School with dreams of attending Yale University.

“An honor roll student his whole life. I used to get on to him if he made a ‘B’ so that I’d have something to fuss at him about because he never made anything under a ‘B’. Just a good boy. I know every parent says that but he really was, doing what he was supposed to do”, said Rashawns father, Douglas Sims.

June 27, 2023, started out as a good day for Rashawn. “That morning he had to go to his final class for Driver’s Ed. The teacher dropped him off here and he ran, got in here, and was happy. He said he passed Driver’s Ed. I’m good. I said well that’s good”, Sims explained.

Not only did he pass his class, but he received his first paycheck. Sims said, “He was working at McDonalds and he had gotten his first paycheck, so he was excited about that. He said he’s rich now!”

His father explained that Rashawn wanted to walk to the local recreation center to play basketball. “Every day he wanted to go down there, spend an hour down there shooting the basketball. I told him to go ahead and he headed out the door. Maybe 10-20 seconds after he walked out the door, I heard the gunshots”, said Sims.

Ring cam footage attached to Sim’s home provides shows Rashawn walking away from his home to go play basketball. He was murdered just seconds later.

I just want justice for the boy, cause I feel like he was an innocent victim. Douglas Sims

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH.