MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The hunt for a shooting suspect who also broke out of a local juvenile detention center is still on. Authorities say he is armed and dangerous and are working on getting him back behind bars.

Isszvian Webb is wanted on three counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, stemming from a shooting on South 12th Street on February 5, 2023. He allegedly fired gunshots at authorities with an A-R-style rifle.

In October 2022, Webb and two other juveniles escaped the Green Oaks Detention Center. His accomplices were captured, but Webb is still on the run and is now back on local authorities’ radar.

If the public sees something, we encourage them to say something. If anybody has any information about where Webb is or any of the other shooters that are still at large, and we put them out on our Facebook pages who we are looking for. Please call in and let us know. That not only helps us. It helps the community. Monroe Police Chief Vic Zordan

If you know the whereabouts of Webb, call Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH. Right now, a $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Webb’s arrest or a grand jury indictment.