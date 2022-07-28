LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas State Police announced Thursday it had arrested 22 in St. Francis County after an 11-month undercover narcotics investigation.

Police continue to search an additional eight in the Forrest City -centered investigation.

The arrested are facing felony charges of delivery of controlled substance. Police said the investigation began in August 2021 with undercover purchases of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and ecstasy. Over 5 pounds of drugs were purchased.

The investigation was coordinated between Arkansas State Police and Forrest City police detectives.

Roughly 60 Arkansas state troopers were joined by officers from Arkansas Department of Community Corrections, Arkansas Game and Fish, 1st Judicial District Drug Task Force, Forrest City Police, St. Francis and Cross County sheriff departments, as well as officers from the Palestine Police in executing the search warrants.

“This investigation and subsequent arrests demonstrate the commitment of the Arkansas State Police to remove drug dealers from our communities and cut-off the supply of the worst and most dangerous narcotics being funneled into Arkansas,” Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police said.

The 22 arrested today were:

Lonzo Shealy, 44, of Forrest City

Kirk Mosby, 26, of Forrest City

Roy Parker, 37, of Forrest City

Clenton Wofford, 41, of Forrest City

Theo Walker, 32, of Forrest City

Jeremy Buchanan, 31, of Forrest City

Xavier Jones, 32, of Forrest City

Danny Brimley, 33, of Forrest City

Joseph Higgins, 30, of Forrest City

Freddie Gray, Jr., 48, of Forrest City

Ray Thomas, Jr., 22, of Forrest City

Kyiler King, 28, of Forrest City

Emilio Williams, 30, of Forrest City

Toney Walker, 36, of Forrest City

Candice Bradley, 34, of Forrest City

Joey Jones, 33, of Wynne

Ladarius Hartaway, 30, of Little Rock

Tevvion Jones, 26, of Widener

Demitrius Hunter, 33, of Forrest City

Antonio Neal, 53, of Forrest City

Timothy Graham, 29, of Forrest City

Latarsha McMillian, 44, of Forrest City

The eight charged by not yet in custody are:

Marco Lee, 31, of Forrest City

Ronald Williams, 30, of Forrest City

Freshawn Dosty, 25, of Forrest City

Diante Russell, 31 of Forrest City

Romero Barber, 30, of Forrest City

Robert Smith, 31, of Forrest City

Tyrek Anderson, 22, of Forrest City

Ronald Scott, Jr., 31, of Colt

Police ask that anyone with information about the suspects which have not been arrested to contact the Arkansas State Police or Forrest City Police Department.