Arkansas man gets 2 life terms, 835 years for killing cop

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man has been sentenced to two life terms plus 835 years in prison for the fatal shooting of an off-duty police officer in northeast Arkansas.
Court documents show 27-year-old Demarcus Donnell Parker was convicted Tuesday by a Crittenden County jury of first-degree murder, illegally shooting a weapon from a vehicle and 21 related charges in the April 2018 shooting death of Forrest City officer Oliver Johnson.
Prosecutors say Parker was shooting at rival gang members outside Johnson’s home in West Memphis when the officer was struck by a stray bullet.
Investigators say Johnson was likely not the target.
