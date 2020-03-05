Arkansas man convicted in 6-year-old son’s death in retrial

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A northwest Arkansas man accused of killing his 6-year-old son by assaulting the child with a stick has been found guilty of capital murder and battery during a retrial.
A Benton County jury returned the verdict Wednesday against 50-year-old Mauricio Torres in the 2015 death of Isaiah Torres.
The sentencing phase is set to begin Thursday. He could be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole.
Last year, Torres’ 2016 conviction and death sentence were overturned by the Arkansas Supreme Court.
