FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ferriday Police Department, on Monday, June 6, 2022, around 8:20 p.m., officers received a call about shots fired at Montgomery Square Highway 15. Officers encountered a person who said OC Johnson was firing a gun at an apartment complex.

OC Johnson, Courtesy of Ferriday Police Department

According to police, Johnson had a verbal altercation with the person about some money owed.

Officers reported that the person could not pay the money. After this, Johnson fired several shots into the air as several residents were out enjoying the evening. Police executed a search warrant and recovered marijuana, methamphetamine, a digital scale, and two different types of hydrocodone pills.

Authorities also found a weapon with several live rounds that matched the same caliber casings officers recovered from where the shooting happened.

Our officers promptly responded to this call and located the victim in this incident. After talking with the victim, a suspect was identified and quickly taken into custody. We’re glad no innocent bystanders were struck by these bullets as several people were outside during this exchange. No amount of money is worth risking someone’s life or your freedom. This was an issue that could’ve been handled peacefully but quickly grew out of hand. If you choose to do a crime in Ferriday, please expect to pay the price. Ferriday Chief of Police Sam King

Courtesy of Ferriday Police Department

The Ferriday Police Department charged Johnson with the following charges: