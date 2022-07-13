SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is announcing an arrest in connection with a deadly double shooting that happened in March of 2021.

Devonte Leblanc, 21, of Sorrento is facing multiple charges after an investigation found that the local man was a suspect in the shooting deaths of Ejon Dabney, 21, and a teenager.

The charges against Leblanc are listed below:

Two counts of First-Degree Murder

Three counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Illegal Use of Weapons

The double homicide took place in Donaldsonville.

“Deputies found Ejon Dabney, 21, and a 14-year-old female deceased inside a vehicle, which had been struck by multiple gunshots,” according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

There were five people in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The other three occupants survived the shooting.

The 21-year-old was taken to the Ascension Parish Jail a little under a week ago.

The investigation into this double homicide is ongoing and more arrests are possible in this case.