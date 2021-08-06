Anonymous gun possession tip leads to the arrest of three Monroe men

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — An anonymous tip to police about people sitting in a parking lot with guns, leads the arrest of three men.

According to police, on August 5th, just before 3:00 p.m., they were told about a red Honda sitting in the TP Outdoors parking lot with several men sitting in the car with guns.

Officers say when they walked up to the car they saw several people in the car not wearing their seatbelts, but because of the nature of the tip the officer asked the men in the car if they had any legal or illegal weapons in the car.

The officer says all occupants in the car said no or declined to speak. The officer asked again, as another officer was arriving on scene, and the occupants again and while asking the passenger in the front seat, Rickyle Johnson was seen moving something near his foot.

According to the arresting officer, as the second officer approached the car, the arresting officer said Johnson’s movements became more apparent that he was moving something towards the door of the car.

Officers say they removed Johnson from the car after they saw him pushing what they believed to be a rifle between the seat and the door.

As officers were removing Johnson they saw Jemari Deburr, an unrestrained passenger in the backseat, attempt to hide the rifle in the doorway. Because of his actions officers worked quickly to secure him.

When officers removed Deburr from the car, advised him of his Miranda rights, they asked him if he had any guns on him or if there were any in the car. Deburr was searched via pat down and officers say they felt an object in the waistband of his pants. The arresting officer lifted his shirt to find a handgun in his pants.

While Deburr was being questioned Jeremiah Freeman was also seen trying to hide the rifle in the car. Freeman was asked to exit the vehicle and officers say he was placed under arrest.

Officers say they asked Freeman if he had a gun, and Freeman admitted to having a gun in his waistband.

Jeremiah L. Freeman Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

Jermari D. Deburr Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

Rickyle D. Johnson Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

According to police, all three were taken to Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with the following: